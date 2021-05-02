Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to announce $207.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $203.00 million and the highest is $215.91 million. Construction Partners reported sales of $168.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year sales of $965.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $950.33 million to $980.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $61,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 192,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,441,200 in the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,245,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,744,000 after purchasing an additional 337,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 602,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after buying an additional 220,351 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 174.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after buying an additional 208,199 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 718.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 176,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 155,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 287.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 153,578 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.73. 352,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,287. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

