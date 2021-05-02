Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities upgraded Constellium from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Get Constellium alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $15.51 on Thursday. Constellium has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.63 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Constellium will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 134,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Constellium by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 340,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.