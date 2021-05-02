Constellation Price Tops $0.0772 on Major Exchanges (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0772 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Constellation has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. Constellation has a market cap of $97.83 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Constellation

DAG is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

