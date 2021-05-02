Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) to post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.82) and the highest is ($0.76). Constellation Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($2.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($3.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05).

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNST. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

CNST stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.62. The company had a trading volume of 504,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.29. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 4,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $151,217.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,217.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,270 shares of company stock worth $756,093. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,782,000 after purchasing an additional 524,934 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,681,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,440,000 after purchasing an additional 928,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 720.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,528 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,186,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,168,000 after purchasing an additional 352,696 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,790,000 after purchasing an additional 188,826 shares during the period.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

