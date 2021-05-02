ConocoPhillips (COP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COP opened at $51.14 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.26, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.57.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

