Conflux Network Trading Up 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a market cap of $803.84 million and $18.96 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,691.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.84 or 0.05238594 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $981.22 or 0.01730799 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $270.46 or 0.00477067 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $410.83 or 0.00724683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.34 or 0.00591519 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00080507 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245.71 or 0.00433420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 827,934,190 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

