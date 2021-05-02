Concorde Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

