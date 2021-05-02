Concorde Asset Management LLC Purchases 904 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $281,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 12,935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE opened at $146.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.05 and a 200 day moving average of $130.79. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.27 and a 52-week high of $147.43.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

