Concorde Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Enbridge by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 68.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 651,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,013,000 after buying an additional 263,719 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 4.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 3.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 4.1% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $38.65.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.