Concorde Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,889.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74.

