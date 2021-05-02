Concorde Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Concorde Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,615,000 after buying an additional 64,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,026,748,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $904,356,000 after buying an additional 154,100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $703,509,000 after purchasing an additional 77,763 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total value of $9,604,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $472,083.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,524 shares of company stock worth $20,548,930 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.24.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $506.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.45, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $335.01 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $528.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

