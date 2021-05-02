Concorde Asset Management LLC Invests $1.95 Million in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 52,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000. Iron Mountain makes up approximately 1.1% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,942,000 after buying an additional 457,087 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,173,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,548,000 after buying an additional 23,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $86,871,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,573,000 after purchasing an additional 780,108 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $51,234.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 1,798 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $65,806.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,556 shares of company stock worth $1,218,292. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 87.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.