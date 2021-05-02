Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Concert Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 921.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%. On average, analysts expect Concert Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNCE stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 3,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $27,545.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,839.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $97,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 808,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,292 shares of company stock valued at $168,880. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

