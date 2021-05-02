Comparing Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Marinus Pharmaceuticals and Altimmune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals N/A -95.56% -66.01% Altimmune -659.33% -46.39% -38.32%

This table compares Marinus Pharmaceuticals and Altimmune’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$54.12 million ($3.96) -3.71 Altimmune $5.80 million 92.68 -$20.52 million ($0.98) -14.77

Altimmune has higher revenue and earnings than Marinus Pharmaceuticals. Altimmune is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marinus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.3% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Altimmune shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Altimmune shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and Altimmune, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 9 0 3.00 Altimmune 0 0 6 0 3.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 95.45%. Altimmune has a consensus target price of $31.75, suggesting a potential upside of 119.42%. Given Altimmune’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Altimmune is more favorable than Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altimmune has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings. The company's ganaxolone product candidate, acts at synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, a target for its anti-seizure, antidepressant, and anxiolytic potential. It is developing ganaxolone for status epilepticus, cyclin dependent kinase like 5 deficiency disorder, PCDH19-related epilepsy, tuberous sclerosis complex, and postpartum depression. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company and CyDex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use. It also focuses on developing ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus. Altimmune, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of AdCOVID. The company is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

