Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Short Interest Down 30.9% in April

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 905,300 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the March 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CBD stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $7.42. 1,485,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,978. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3997 per share. This represents a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter worth $89,000.

CBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

