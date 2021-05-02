Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Trading 6.9% Higher

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.10. 11,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,712,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.