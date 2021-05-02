Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $63.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

CMCSA stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average is $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

