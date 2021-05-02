Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Columbia Sportswear updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.050-4.300 EPS.

COLM opened at $109.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $114.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total value of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $707,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,719 shares of company stock valued at $31,086,760. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

