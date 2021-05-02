Colliers Securities Weighs in on Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ultra Clean in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s FY2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

UCTT has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

UCTT opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average of $40.23. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $458,077.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 764.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.