Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.10. Colfax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.050-2.150 EPS.

CFX opened at $45.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -903.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CFX shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.58.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $850,948.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,524 shares of company stock worth $1,886,484. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.