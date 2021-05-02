Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.050-2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Colfax also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.05-2.15 EPS.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -903.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Colfax has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Colfax will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.58.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,517.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $92,342.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,524 shares of company stock worth $1,886,484 over the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

