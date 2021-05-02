Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CLEGF opened at $12.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. Coles Group has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through 824 supermarkets, including coles online and coles financial services. The company operates coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

