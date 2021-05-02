CoinEx Token (CET) Market Cap Hits $46.00 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $46.00 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0649 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00069017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00019551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00073080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.25 or 0.00856677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00096399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00047853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,927.26 or 0.08663006 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

