Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of KOF opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $50.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. On average, analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.2729 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,854,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,593,000 after buying an additional 28,365 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,906,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,879,000 after purchasing an additional 50,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 334,341 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 408,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 46,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

