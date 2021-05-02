CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.830-2.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.83-2.87 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMS. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.15.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $64.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,388,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,632. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.88%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

