CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Downgraded by Argus to Hold

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was downgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CME. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.20.

CME Group stock opened at $201.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $216.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.21.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. CME Group’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,826.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $633,046,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in CME Group by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,576 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in CME Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,987,000 after acquiring an additional 843,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,955,000 after acquiring an additional 764,909 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

