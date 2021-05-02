Clean Yield Group Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clean Yield Group lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.5% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 188,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $162.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.47 and a 200 day moving average of $156.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

