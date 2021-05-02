Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,351 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.3% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,661,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,751,259 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,399,388,000 after purchasing an additional 132,078 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 15.4% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 150,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in Facebook by 30.6% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 5,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $325.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.80. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $198.76 and a one year high of $331.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total value of $11,947,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

