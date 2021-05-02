CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CKX Lands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CKX remained flat at $$11.39 during trading on Friday. 118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 million, a PE ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 0.29. CKX Lands has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

