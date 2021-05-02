Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.150-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million-$850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $828.73 million.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.600-5.800 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.50.

Shares of CTXS stock traded down $4.17 on Friday, hitting $123.85. 2,446,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,554. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $173.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.43.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $89,825.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,741.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $359,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $5,159,914. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

