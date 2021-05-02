Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.600-5.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.38 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.39 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.600-5.800 EPS.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.22 and a 200-day moving average of $131.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTXS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.50.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $89,825.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,473 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,741.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hector Lima sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $100,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,914 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

