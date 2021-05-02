Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.600-5.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.38 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.39 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.600-5.800 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,554. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTXS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.50.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $89,825.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,473 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,741.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 3,184 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $424,968.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,904.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,914. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

