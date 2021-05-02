Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,272,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,919 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Citizens were worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens by 251.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Citizens by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 23.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citizens stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $295.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 0.32. Citizens, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $7.06.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $64.14 million during the quarter.

Citizens Profile

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

