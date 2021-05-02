Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Lifted by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Shares of C opened at $71.24 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

