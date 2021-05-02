Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

NYSE:CNK opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 408,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 153,649 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 10,427.2% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after buying an additional 3,280,200 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,120,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 41.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

