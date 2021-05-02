CIBC Raises CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$110.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$105.50 to C$110.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on CGI from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$115.67.

GIB.A stock opened at C$108.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$104.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of C$26.96 billion and a PE ratio of 24.40. CGI has a one year low of C$80.29 and a one year high of C$110.09.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

