Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.000-3.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.14 billion-$5.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.13 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.00-3.06 EPS.

NYSE CHD traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $85.74. 2,437,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,283. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $69.85 and a one year high of $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.27.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.