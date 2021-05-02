Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Down 43.3% in April

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the March 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CHYHY traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $23.03. 34,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,962. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97.

CHYHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DNB Markets raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

