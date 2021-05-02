Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,600.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price upped by Stephens from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CMG. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,655.29.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG opened at $1,492.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.47, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,474.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,401.56. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $856.50 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,130 shares of company stock valued at $32,354,586 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $355,121,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $1,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,711,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.