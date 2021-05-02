Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIX) Short Interest Up 75.0% in April

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CIIX stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Chineseinvestors.com has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

Chineseinvestors.com Company Profile

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, and China. It offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language to various Chinese speaking investors and traders in the United States and Canada.

