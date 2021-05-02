China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 95.5% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 396,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CXDC opened at $1.07 on Friday. China XD Plastics has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.07.
About China XD Plastics
