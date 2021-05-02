China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 95.5% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 396,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CXDC opened at $1.07 on Friday. China XD Plastics has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.07.

About China XD Plastics

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

