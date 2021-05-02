China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Short Interest Update

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBUMY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.80. The company had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489. China National Building Material has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $87.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.43.

Get China National Building Material alerts:

About China National Building Material

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in cement, new materials, and engineering services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for China National Building Material Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China National Building Material and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.