Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,132 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HII. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after buying an additional 374,417 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after buying an additional 281,553 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,889,000 after buying an additional 203,297 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,428,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,151,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,321,000 after buying an additional 130,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HII shares. Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.10.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,865.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,016.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII opened at $212.32 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $214.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

