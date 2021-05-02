Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,714 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.0% in the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 337,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at $316,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEE stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.65.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEE. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

