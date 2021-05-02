Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,855 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Nielsen worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S&T Bank lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 31,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

NLSN opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -61.07 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

