Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,468 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 13,221 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $7,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPR. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Tapestry by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. OTR Global upgraded Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of -29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.49. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $48.60.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.