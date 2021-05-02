Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,868 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Iron Mountain worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 65,562 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 27,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,809,707.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $51,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,556 shares of company stock worth $1,218,292 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.