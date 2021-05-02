ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Trading Up 6%

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) shot up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.69 and last traded at $47.69. 2,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 485,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.30.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. Analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $28,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,828.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $1,218,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,881,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,610. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 36.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 77,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 195.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 26,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

