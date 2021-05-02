ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $48.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -72.13 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $70.29.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCXI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.78.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $114,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $1,218,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,881,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,610. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.