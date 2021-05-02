CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. CGI posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. CGI’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of CGI from $105.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $88.46 on Thursday. CGI has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $89.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,998 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,466,000 after acquiring an additional 439,388 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in CGI by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,048,000 after acquiring an additional 241,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth about $12,354,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

